Information Lecture for Carlow! A Natural Path to Health for Body and Soul through the Teaching of Bruno Groening
“THERE IS NO INCURABLE” (Bruno Groening)
Attendees will hear about ‘Healing on the Spiritual Path’. People from the region will present healings and uplifting experiences they have made.
Everyone interested is welcome. Admission is free, donations appreciated.
VENUE:
Talbot Hotel,
Portlaoise Road,
Graiguecullen,
Carlow,
R93Y504
DATE: Sunday 25th June 2023
TIME: 3 pm
CONTACT: +353 085 710 7420
More information: https://www.bruno-groening.org/en/