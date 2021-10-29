Draft Casual Trading Bye-Laws for county Kilkenny municipals districts go on public display today

You can have your say on Kilkenny’s draft casual trading bye-laws from today.

The City area saw its adopted in March (see here) but a review’s been underway on the county’s three other municipal districts of Castlecomer, Piltown and Callan / Thomastown.

It looked at the current rules and existing trading bay areas while also considering new ones that may be suitable in parts of the county.

11 locations have been identified, some of the older ones removed from the list with up to five new areas added. They now go on public view and submissions can be made up to the 10th of December. (See below)

Frank Stafford is Senior Engineer with the Projects and Parks office at the local authority and he’s been updating our Edwina Grace of KCLR News – hear that here:

The Draft Bye-laws are available for public inspection at Kilkenny County Council Offices, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny and at the Council Area Offices in Callan, Thomastown, Castlecomer and Ferrybank (by appointment only during normal opening hours as per Covid-19 Guidelines, restrictions and arrangements).

Copies of the Draft Bye-Laws will also be available free of charge from the Environment Section, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny. A request for a copy can be made by phoning 056 7794470 or by email at [email protected] – you can also download the draft Bye-Laws here and have your say via here.