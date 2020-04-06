Drink driving, trespassing, smashed windows – a busy weekend for Carlow Gardai

Gardaí are warning locals that they are continuing their regular patrol duties through the current emergency.

A woman was arrested for drink driving on Saturday evening in the town while earlier that day a man was arrested for trespassing on a construction site.

He had no legitimate reason for being at the site on the Portlaoise Road where a number of new houses are being built.

On Saturday night Gardaí on patrol were flagged down by a person in the Old Leighlin area who reported their car window being smashed.

A red coloured vehicle had been seen leaving the area and Gardaí say considerable damage was done to the car.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact your local Garda station.