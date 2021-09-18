Drive4Rare to pass through Carlow and Kilkenny this weekend

The Drive4Rare is due to pass through Carlow and Kilkenny this weekend.

Former professional rugby stars Peter Bracken and Mikey Smyth, with photographer Wayne Brennan, will attempt to get through all 32 counties in Ireland in 24 hours.

It’s all for Rare Diseases Ireland, Ireland’s national alliance for rare disease patient charities.

An estimated 300,000 people live with rare diseases in Ireland and 72% are genetic in origin.

The journey is in a 100% electric car which has been donated by Connolly Motor Group and will start from that business’ Ballina, Co Mayo outlet at 2pm today (Saturday, 18th September), moving across the country to finish at about 12noon tomorrow (Sunday) at their forecourt in Ballybrit, Co Galway.

For more details and to donate click here while see the plan here: