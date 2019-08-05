Driver Fatigue Warning for Busy Bank Holiday

Gardaí are warning today can be the busiest day on the roads when it comes to Bank Holiday weekends.

An increase in traffic all over the country is to be expected this afternoon and evening.

Already this year, two people have died in crashes in Carlow and four people have been killed in Kilkenny.

Road Safety Officer with Carlow County Council, John McDarby says fatigue can be a problem on Bank Holiday Mondays in particular…Tune into KCLR news on the hour for more information.