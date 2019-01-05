Driver in Carlow caught speeding and driving while high on cannabis

A driver has been arrested in Carlow after being caught speeding and driving while high.

They were clocked doing 88 in a 50 kilometre an hour zone on the Athy Road on Thursday.

Gardaí stopped the car and the driver tested positive for cannabis.

Meanwhile, another car was detected doing over 70 in a 50 zone and when the car was stopped, they found the tax expired in 2017 and they weren’t insured.

The vehicle was seized and a court appearance is to follow.