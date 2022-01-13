KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Driver stopped by Gardaí in South Kilkenny tests positive for cocaine

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 13/01/2022
Image from Garda Siochana Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow Facebook page

The driver of a car stopped in Mullinavat on Wednesday subsequently tested positive for cocaine.

Gardaí from the Thomastown roads policing unit were on patrol in the South Kilkenny area when they noticed a vehicle driving erratically.

The driver was arrested after the results of an oral fluid test proved positive for cocaine.

They were taken to Thomastown Garda Station and the results of a blood sample taken are now awaited.

 

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 13/01/2022