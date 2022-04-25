Drivers from Carlow and Kilkenny advised that average speed safety cameras now operational on M7 in Tipperary

The first motorway average speed camera system in Ireland has gone live this morning.

The safety cameras are now operational on the M7 in Tipperary between Junction 26, Nenagh West and Junction 27, Birdhill in both directions.

The system has the ability to capture a drivers speed at a fixed point on the road and then track the vehicle’s speed over a set distance.

Drivers are being warned if you are detected doing speeds over 120 km an hour you are liable to be prosecuted.

The scheme was piloted and speed limit compliance was found to rise to nearly 90% from below 70%