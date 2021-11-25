Drivers warned to take extra care after 2 road crashes in County Carlow

There’s been two roads crashes in County Carlow this evening (Thursday).

There’s no reports of serious injuries at this stage.

The Hackettstown to Tullow road is closed after a two car crash about a mile outside Hackettstown.

Two people are being treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

There’s a stop-and-go system in place on the Fenagh to Myshall road after another two-car crash this evening.

Emergency services are on the scene but have not reported any serious injures at this stage.

The Carlow Fire Services are asking drivers to slow down and take extra care on the roads on these cold dark evenings.