Driving test delays could affect whether Carlow-Kilkenny students can go to college

The delay in getting driving tests could affect some local students chances of going to college.

The Seanad has been told that at least applicants from KIlkenny are being told that they’ll have to wait til next year to sit their test.

Local Driving Instructor Brenda Bolger says she has a lot of clients who are looking at getting cars to drive to college because they can’t afford to rent a room or apartment.

And she says the problem now is that they won’t be able to get driving by the time college starts.