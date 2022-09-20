“Drugs ruin lives” says Kilkenny Garda Superintendent Derek Hughes at special briefing for GAA

The fact of the matter is drugs ruin lives.

The words of Kilkenny Garda Superintendent Derek Hughes as he and other senior Gardaí held a special briefing for the local GAA community last night

Around 90 representatives gathered in Nowlan Park as part of efforts to stamp out drug use in the association and to raise awareness of the consequences including the impact of drug debt on families.

Superintendent Hughes told KCLR that intimidation is a particularly sinister aspect of the drugs trade.

“We see time and time again, where young people who sample drugs, or try a drug, in a very short period of time amass a considerable debt, that debt is then visited on their family,” said Superintendent Hughes.

“Threats and intimidation follow, and what I would say to anybody who finds themselves in that situation, is to talk to us,” he added.