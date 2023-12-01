Drugs seizure in Co Kildare valued at €105,000

Four people arrested following seizure of suspected cocaine valued at €105,000 in Co Kildare.

The discovery came during a search of a residence in Kilkea yesterday (Thursday) evening.

That search is part of an ongoing investigation targeting drugs activity in the midlands area under Operation Tara.

Three men, two aged in their twenties with the other in his thirties, as well as a woman aged in her twenties were arrested at the scene – all have been detained at a garda station in the Kildare area under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The seized drugs will undergo analysis.

Investigations continue.