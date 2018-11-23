Dust off your magic set or warm up those vocal chords – Britain’s Got Talent is in Kilkenny today!

One of the biggest talent shows in the world is hosting auditions in Kilkenny today (Saturday 24th).

Britain’s Got Talent auditions will be taking place in MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre from 12 until 5 this afternoon.

One of Ireland’s most successful acts on that show came from Kilkenny a couple of years ago – the Presentation School Choir which subsequently gave rise to the Arís Choir.

Speaking to KCLR, Donna Byrne of MacDonagh Junction says there should be a big crowd.