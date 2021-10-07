€1,000 worth of hedging taken from a commercial premises on outskirts of Kilkenny City

€1,000 worth of hedging’s missing from a commercial premises on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

Portuguese hedges are understood to have been taken from the outlet on the Callan Road sometime between 5pm on Sunday (3rd October) and 9am on Wednesday (7th October).

Gardaí are investigating and ask anybody who’s offered hedging for sale or who has any information to contact them at the city Garda Station.