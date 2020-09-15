€1,000,000 granted to help reduce homelessness in Carlow & Kilkenny

Over €1,000,000 has been granted to reduce homelessness across Carlow and Kilkenny.

Kilkenny County Council will receive €474,873 for the refurbishment of 47 social housing units for the homeless or those on a housing list.

Carlow County Council is getting €649,328 for works on 22 units – this breaks down into €150,000 for 12 standard voids, €40,000 for two homeless voids and eight long term voids for €459,328.

As part of the July Stimulus Programme, the Government announced over €40m for the refurbishment scheme for voids, the largest single amount ever announced under the voids programme.