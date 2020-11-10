€110 million funding for North Quays is “hugely important” for South Kilkenny, says Deputy Phelan

A massive new funding package for the North Quays project is great news not only for South Kilkenny, but for the entire South East region.

That’s according to Carlow Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan, who’s welcoming the announcement of an €80.6 million investment in the North Quays development under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund. It’s in addition to €30 million having been committed by the Department of Transport, through the National Transport Authority.

A new bridge over the River Suir will be built as part of the project linking the North and South Quays, while the train station will also be relocated to allow for development of the wider site.

Deputy Phelan says the project has long been anticipated in South Kilkenny;

“The North Quays development has been ongoing and mooted for several years, but people who know the Ferrybank area will know that over the last number of months, the site has been virtually completely cleared now. There’s been a lot of activity happening over the last few months, and this funding is key to ensuring that development actually happens. It’s hugely important obviously for Waterford itself, but also for South Kilkenny and the wider South East region ” he told KCLR News.

“Once you go from Mullinavat down, most people do their business and many go to school or college in the Waterford area. With the development of the North Quays, it means not everyone now will have to cross the river to receive many of those services, but also it’s about creating a bigger attraction in Waterford for tourism, visitors and business into the future” he explained. “That’s crucially important for South Kilkenny as well, so many people in South Kilkenny work there and have family connections, indeed themselves or their children have been educated in third level in Waterford too. So this is a massive development for the whole region, including South Kilkenny.”