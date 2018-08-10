€13,000+ raised for a local woman with a terminal cancer diagnosis

More than €13,000 has been pledged already to a fundraiser for a young Kilkenny woman given a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Alice Taylor started cervical cancer treatment last November but in May of this year got the devastating news that her cancer had not responded and had spread.

Her family have now started a Go Fund me page to try and raise the money needed to pay for treatment in the hopes of saving her life.

They have a target of 150 thousand euro and after just 2 days over 13 thousand euro has been raised.

