€2.6million allocated to Kilkenny County Council for new affordable homes

€2.6million has been allocated to Kilkenny County Council for new affordable homes.

The funding will build 36 houses on the outskirts of the city centre with the support of the local authority and the department of housing.

Deputy John McGuinness has told KCLR News; “I’m happy with the news that the Department has allocated €2.6million from the Affordable Housing Fund and that will go towards 36 houses”.

He adds that they’re “At the Callan Road, currently under construction, these will be three-bed houses and they will become available in 2024”.