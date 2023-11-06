€2million worth of drugs and guns found in Kilkenny, Waterford, Dublin and Meath

Four people arrested after major seizure by Gardaí following searches in Kilkenny, Waterford, Dublin and Meath.

Three Glock handguns, a replica handgun, 28.5 kilogrammes of cocaine (worth approximately €2 million) and 1 kilo of cannabis herb (worth approximately €20,000) were recovered as part of Operation Tara.

All of the drugs will be subject to analysis.

Two vehicles had been intercepted by members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau in the Finglas area of Dublin shortly before 4pm on Friday (3rd November) with searches subsequently carried out in Kilkenny, Waterford, Tallaght and Ashbourne.

For these Gardaí were assisted by the Garda Dog Unit and Divisional Drug Units in each county.

Also recovered was a hydraulic drugs press, a quantity of mixing agent, drug-mixing paraphernalia, €18,000 in cash and several communications devices.

Four males (aged 55, 32, 27 and 22) were arrested in relation to drug trafficking and were detained, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Garda stations in Dublin and Meath.

Following the operation, the senior officer in charge of organised crime investigations, Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly said, “This significant intelligence-led operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, supported by colleagues from Dublin, Waterford, Meath and Kilkenny, demonstrates the inextricable link between illegal firearms and the drugs trade.

We know that these type of deadly weapons are used by organised criminal groups to intimidate, maim and kill. Suppressing access to illegal firearms is an absolute priority for An Garda Síochána. I wish to compliment the officers who continue to put themselves in harm’s way, in operations such as this, to protect our communities.”

Investigations are ongoing.