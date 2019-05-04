€40,000 of ecstasy and cocaine found as a result of Garda checkpoint in Carlow

Carlow Roads Policing Unit carried out speed checks on the M9 motorway last night (3rd May 2019) at 10.30pm and stopped a motorist who was detected travelling at 157kmph.

The driver failed a roadside breath test for drugs and the car was seized for no insurance, as the driver was disqualified.

Follow-up searches of the car recovered 2,000 ecstasy tablets and 1/4 kilo of cocaine, all with a combined value of approximately €40,000 (all subject to analysis).