€435,000 allocated to Kilkenny and Carlow Education Board

The Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training’s Board’s to get close to half a million euro.

The additional funding of €435,000 has been announced by Minister Simon Harris as part of an €8 million in Devolved Captial Allocation for improvement works for Further Education and Training.

Welcoming the investment, Deputy John Paul Phelan said: “This additional investment will be provided via SOLAS for the delivery of small-scale and necessary infrastructure and improvement works, and for the purchase of equipment.

“Under this funding programme, ETBs will be in a position to make decisions around small-scale FET investment priorities locally, and to ensure that projects can be advanced quickly and efficiently. This is great news for both Kilkenny and Carlow.

“The grant also allows ETBs like the highly-regarded Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board an opportunity to consider future accommodation needs and to procure professional expertise to conduct condition surveys of existing buildings, with a view to a strategic approach to estate planning and development.

“In addition, funding has been provided for the introduction of an emergency health and safety works programme and further detail will be announced in the coming days,” Deputy Phelan confirmed.