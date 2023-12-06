€728,000 awarded to The Watershed in Kilkenny
Local representatives have been welcoming the funding
The Watershed in Kilkenny’s been given a boost to the tune of €728,000.
The grant allocation’s under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund and is in addition to the €1.4million announced in January.
Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Green Party TD for Carlow Kilkenny Malcolm Noonan, says; “I’m delighted to confirm this morning that the Watershed in Kilkenny has been allocated a further €728,000 on top of an original grant of €1.4 million under the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund.
While Fianna Fáil Deputy John McGuinness says; “Delighted to confirm that The Watershed, Kilkenny, will receive an additional €728,125, on top of their 2023 grant allocation of €1,443,750, bringing their total allocation to €2,171,875, under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF).”
“The additional funding for projects is being provided, in response to delays experienced by grantees arising from the pandemic and construction inflation, following engagement with the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform.
“For the first time, it will be a requirement for all successful applicants to publish their Similar Access Policies, in respect of men and women having access to the facilities on similar terms, in order to be eligible for a “top-up” allocation drawdown”
“This is fantastic news for a popular facility. I hope this will help The Watershed to include and facilitate as many community sports groups as possible,” concluded Deputy John McGuinness