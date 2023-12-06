€728,000 awarded to The Watershed in Kilkenny

The Watershed in Kilkenny’s been given a boost to the tune of €728,000.

The grant allocation’s under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund and is in addition to the €1.4million announced in January.

Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Green Party TD for Carlow Kilkenny Malcolm Noonan, says; “I’m delighted to confirm this morning that the Watershed in Kilkenny has been allocated a further €728,000 on top of an original grant of €1.4 million under the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund.

He adds; “This is a very welcome boost for the Watershed, which is one of just 27 projects nationwide to benefit from this additional funding. With well over half a million visitors and users a year, including members, pay as you go customers, and the large number of clubs, schools and other groups using the pool, sports hall, pitches and track facilities, the Watershed has become an integral part of Kilkenny’s sport and leisure infrastructure. As a hugely popular local amenity and resource for the people of Kilkenny and the wider hinterland, I’m thrilled that the Watershed can now invest further in its on-campus sports facilities.“

While Fianna Fáil Deputy John McGuinness says; “Delighted to confirm that The Watershed, Kilkenny, will receive an additional €728,125, on top of their 2023 grant allocation of €1,443,750, bringing their total allocation to €2,171,875, under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF).”

“The additional funding for projects is being provided, in response to delays experienced by grantees arising from the pandemic and construction inflation, following engagement with the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform.

“For the first time, it will be a requirement for all successful applicants to publish their Similar Access Policies, in respect of men and women having access to the facilities on similar terms, in order to be eligible for a “top-up” allocation drawdown”

“This is fantastic news for a popular facility. I hope this will help The Watershed to include and facilitate as many community sports groups as possible,” concluded Deputy John McGuinness