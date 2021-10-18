€8.6million pledged to roads across North Kilkenny

€8.6 million has been pledged to roads across North Kilkenny.

It is part of the Restoration Improvement Scheme and works will take place over the next three years.

Local Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick says this it’s a step in the right direction telling KCLR News “I’m not saying that we have enough money, you could do with more money and we’re always fighting for more money but this will give improvement works in every parish across North Kilkenny”.

He adds “The first tranche of this money will be €2.8million spent in North Kilkenny in 2022”.