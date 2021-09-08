KCLR News

Kilkenny and Carlow to get €850k worth of permanent weather-resistant outdoor dining areas

Market Yard, Tullow Street and Borris getting funding from Failte Ireland

Nearly €850,000’s been allocated to Carlow and Kilkenny under a €9million spend by Failte Ireland.

It’s for the development of permanent outdoor dining facilities that are weather-resistant.

The Market Yard in Kilkenny City gets the lion’s share of the local sum with €649,000.

While Carlow’s set to recieve just over €190,000 – more than €130,000 for Tullow Street Upper and about €60,000 for Main Street in Borris.

Chief executive of Failte Ireland, Paul Kelly, says the structures will be helpful, particularly when the rain hits.

