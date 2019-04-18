€95 million in funding given to Carlow & Kilkenny charities etc in 2017

Close to three hundred local charities and non-profit organisations got €95 million in government funding in 2017.

According to the latest figure available, 194 third sector groups in Kilkenny employing 1,917 people got €47 million from the government.

In Carlow, 100 bodies with 1,544 staff working for them reported €48 million in funding.

There’s actually 1189 no-profits registered across the two counties but many are not required or in a position to report their funding and income – many are very small organisations and local groups.

Benefacts who complied the information say anyone can now find all the public information on any local charity or group before donating money or volunteering to work with them.

Spokesperson Paula Nyland says this bring a whole new transparency to the sector..

More details on Benefacts here