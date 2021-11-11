€9million pledged to help improve roads across Callan Thomastown municipal district in move Kilkenny Cllr says is ‘fantastic’

Nine million euro in funding’s been announced for road improvements across the Callan / Thomastown municipal district.

Councillors were told at yesterday’s area meeting that an investment of three million a year for the next three years has been confirmed.

Cllr Peter Chap Cleere says this is a very important announcement in terms of local road safety and called the allocation ‘fantastic’, also saying “Thomastown’s got significant funding over the last number of years and there’s a lot more to come and the great news with the latest announcement is that while Thomastown is getting huge funding so too is the rest of the municipal district; Graignamanagh, Skeoughvosteen, Dungarvan, so many areas that are getting huge funding so it’s exciting news, it’s a great day, any day you get a three million euro plan investment into your road network can only but be a good thing”.