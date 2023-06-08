Eamon Aylward Declares Full Steam Ahead for His Final Year as Councillor

Eamon Aylward says he’ll be going ‘hell for leather’ in his last year as a Councillor.

The Fianna Fail local representative has been elected Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Piltown Municipal District after confirming he won’t be running in the elections next year for personal reasons.

Cllr Aylward says it’s bitter-sweet but he’ll still be working hard for the area:

“This was my last municipal area AGM so it is, it’s with a hint of sadness now that I’m here today,” said Councillor Aylward.

“I still have 12 months to go, I am not going anywhere for those 12 months, I have a lot of work to get through, a lot of projects to get across the lines, and I’ve nothing to lose over the next 12 months, so it’s ‘hell for leather’ for the full term,” he added.