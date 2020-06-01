Gold Medal Kids
Eateries in Carlow can now apply for permission for outside seating areas

Carlow County Council has now waived fees to allow businesses to get back up and running

Angela Doyle Stuart 01/06/2020
Carlow County Council Offices. Pic - Google Maps
Restaurants and Cafes in Carlow can now apply for permission for outdoor seating areas.

If safe to do so, businesses will be able to set up table and chairs on the footpath or in car-parking spaces outside their premises.

Previously businesses would’ve had to apply for planning permission and pay a substantial fee, however Carlow County Council has now waived fees to allow businesses to get back up and running.

