KCLR News
Eateries in Carlow can now apply for permission for outside seating areas
Carlow County Council has now waived fees to allow businesses to get back up and running
Restaurants and Cafes in Carlow can now apply for permission for outdoor seating areas.
If safe to do so, businesses will be able to set up table and chairs on the footpath or in car-parking spaces outside their premises.
Previously businesses would’ve had to apply for planning permission and pay a substantial fee, however Carlow County Council has now waived fees to allow businesses to get back up and running.