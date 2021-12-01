Education Minister says children who don’t wear masks in school will be sent home

The Education Minister says children who don’t wear face masks to school will be sent home.

From today, students in third class and above will have to wear masks in school.

Only students who have a medically certified exemption will be allowed attend without a face covering

However flexibility will be allowed for the first few days.

It comes as Covid cases among 5 to 12 year olds have increased by 47% in the space of two weeks.

Minister Norma Foley says it’s an expert-recommended safety measure:

“Students who do not comply and do not have a medical basis will be asked to stand down from school”