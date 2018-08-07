Efforts underway to find a new home for Thomastown Mens Shed

A local Men’s Shed group say they fear they’re going to be left homeless.

The club in Thomastown was only set up last year and they’ve been operating out of a section of the community hall but that’s going to be re-roofed shortly which means they’ll have to move.

Frank Delahunty is a founding member of the group, and he’s also the Men’s Shed Support Volunteer for both Kilkenny and Carlow at the moment.

He’s told KCLR News they’re now in the hunt now for a place to call their own.

They recently were successful with an application for funding from Kilkenny LCDC to help them achieve that goal.