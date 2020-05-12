Carlow NewsKCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport
Eight patients being treated for Covid-19 at St Luke’s Hospital today
There are eight confirmed cases of Covid-19 at St Luke’s hospital- that’s down one since Monday.
The number of suspected cases is up to seven though.
One patient that has been diagnosed with the virus is in critical care and three of the suspected cases are also in the ICU
However there doesn’t seem to be an overcrowding issue at the moment – there are three general bed vacancies and another seven beds in critical care at the hospital are also vacant.