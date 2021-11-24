Eight people to appear in court following arrests in Carlow yesterday

Eight people will be appearing in court after the latest crackdown on criminal activity in the Carlow area.

An illegally held gun, with live ammunition, and large quantities of drugs have been seized after 18 raids by local Gardaí as part of Operation Thor over the past few days.

A number of arrests were made (our original story here) as Sgt Peter McConnon outlines; “19 in total arrested for offences such as thefts, assaults, burglaries, criminal damage and a section 15 misuse of the drugs act, 14 of the people who were arrested were detained under the provisions of section four of the criminal justice act at Carlow Garda Station, eight people have been charged to date and they will appear at future sittings of the local district court, one person was detained under section two of the drugs trafficking act”.