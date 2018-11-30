Emergency flood relief fund now open

Community groups and businesses across Kilkenny and Carlow affected by flooding will now be able to apply immediately for an emergency fund.

The new flood relief scheme was approved by government this week and it’s open to businesses, as well as community, sporting and other voluntary bodies.

It’s an emergency fund of up to 5,000 euro initially but there is scope for a further payment of up to 15,000.

Carlow Fine Gael TD Pat Deering told KCLR News that previously people would have to apply to the likes of the Red Cross for this financial relief, but this eliminates that need.