Emergency roadworks will see stretch of Tullow Street in Carlow town closed for a time
Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the timeframe
One of Carlow town’s main thoroughfares will be closed to traffic for three hours today.
Emergency roadworks are to be carried out on Tullow Street between 11:30am and 2:30pm.
It leaves the stretch from Potato Market to Dublin Street closed to vehicles.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area during the time and to be mindful of the potential impact on routes around the town which may be busier than usual.