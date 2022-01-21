KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Emergency services at two scenes in Carlow Town
Motorists are asked to avoid the Hacketsown Road Roundabout area
Motorists are being asked to avoid the Hacketstown Road Roundabout in Carlow Town for the next while.
A cyclist came off a bike there just before 11:30am and paramedics and gardai are in attendance.
There are traffic delays there at the moment with vehicles slow moving.
Meanwhile, emergency services are also dealing with an incident on the Staplestown Road.
It’s understood somebody’s suffered a cardiac arrest.