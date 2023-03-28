FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
Emergency services attending crash at Dunkitt in South Kilkenny
It's not yet known if anybody's been injured
Emergency services are attending a crash in South Kilkenny.
The incident is understood to involve two cars happened in the last hour close to the Nightcap Pub in Dunkitt.
Gardaí are there and are asking motorists to avoid the area – there’s also an oil spillage in the locality that motorists are asked to be mindful of.
It’s not yet known if anybody’s been injured.