KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Emergency services dealing with incident on road between Kilkenny and Castlecomer
An oil spillage has been reported there too
Emergency services are understood to be dealing with an incident on the road between Kilkenny and Castlecomer.
Two units of the fire brigade are reportedly being assisted by Gardaí and paramedics close to the Hennebry’s Cross roundabout.
There’s also been an oil spillage in the area.
It’s not yet known if anybody’s been injured but motorists are asked to avoid the N78 stretch where possible.