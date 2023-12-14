Emergency services dealing with tanker on fire on the M9 in Carlow northbound at junction five

Dramatic scenes on the M9 this morning as emergency services tackle a tanker fire.

It’s just south of the R725 Carlow / Tullow Road at Johnstown.

Fire and paramedics are in attendance and it’s understood the situation’s under control with no injuries so far reported.

The stretch has been closed northbound at Junction 5 Tinryland with traffic asked to divert through Carlow town and rejoin at Junction four Castledermot.

This arrangement’s expected to stay in place until about 10:30am this morning.