Emergency services en route to crash on the Freshford Road between Threecastles and Kilkenny

Emergency services are on the way to a crash in Co Kilkenny.

Eyewitnesses have told KCLR News that up to four vehicles are involved in the incident at Ardaloo on the Freshford Road.

It’s between Threecastles and Kilkenny, close to the hurling pitch, between the bad bends and Webster’s Garage.

It’s understood no major injuries have been reported so far and advice is to avoid the area if you can.