Energy Engineer predicts permanent rise in electricity prices

A locally based Energy Engineer says electricity prices will never go back to the levels we were used to.

Alex Hamilton is a Senior Engineer with the South East Energy Agency.

She says the cost of energy was only ever going to go up as oil and gas reserves deplete and we try to ween ourselves off them.

She says we might see a temporary fall after the war in Ukraine ends – but prices will start creeping up again.

“The price increase will continue. I don’t believe it will come down to what it was previously, because, even without the war, the reliance on imported fossil fuel will come to an end,” she said.