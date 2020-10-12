Enforcement notice served to close outdoor marquee in Carlow

A hotelier has been slapped with an enforcement notice to remove an outdoor dining area on Dublin Street in Carlow.

Council management confirmed that an enforcement noticed was served on the marquee which has been operating in recent days at the site of the demolished property formerly known as Chesty Murray’s sweetshop.

The notice was given to he Clink on Friday and action must be taken within four weeks.

Meanwhile, it’s understood property owners and businesses are being encouraged to engage with the Council in the first instance when they wish to explore outdoor seating arrangements.