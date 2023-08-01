Environmental Protection Agency says efforts to remove lead from Ireland’s drinking water supply are too slow

Efforts to remove lead from Ireland’s drinking water supply network are far too slow – according to the EPA.

Its latest report shows the quality of drinking water is extremely high, but almost half a million people are still being served by ‘at risk’ supplies including 28,085 across Carlow and Kilkenny.

Boil water notices affected 182 thousand people last year – with a third of those notices in place for more than a month.

Speaking with KCLR Live, Inspector with the EPA Cormac MacGearailt says there’s no need for people to worry as a boil water notice will be issued if the water isn’t safe:

“In terms of the risk, if there’s a direct risk to consumers, there would be either a boil water notice issued or a water restriction notice issued, and those do get issued around the country where in consultation with the HSE it is decided there is a clear and immediate risk to people’s health from drinking this water.”