Electric Picnic crowds warned of wet and windy weather this weekend

Met Eireann has issued a weather advisory for wet and windy conditions this weekend.

It will be valid across Carlow, Kilkenny, and the whole country, from 7pm Friday evening until 7pm on Monday, with the national forecaster saying the weather is likely to cause disruption.

Electric Picnic takes place in Stradbally in County Laois this weekend for the first time in three years, with a record of 70,000 people expected.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland’s Weather Channel, is urging people to wrap up and be prepared for the conditions if they are going to the festival.