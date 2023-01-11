Catch UpThe Arts Show
Episode 9: Finding Art in Melody, Paint, and Words
The Arts Show with Hugo Jellett with thanks to Kilkenny County Council Arts Office and Creative Ireland.
The Arts Show:
On today’s show,
Hosting the show for tonight, Martin Bridgeman spoke to musician and entertainer Jack L aboit his latest album “Echo On”. (The full interview was originally recorded for Martin‘s “Ceol Anocht Show” and is available here)
Our Artist in Profile was Kilkenny painter Helena Gorey.
In our look back to previous events at the Festival of Writing and Ideas, we heard an excerpt from an interview with actor Dominic West and Bruce Robinson, writer and director of one of the great cult films “Withnail and I”