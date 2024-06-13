Counting will resume again today in the European parliament elections, in Ireland South and Midlands Northwest.

Nine seats are still to be filled , with no new MEP’s elected since Tuesday.

Just Seán Kelly of Fine Gael has been returned for Carlow, Kilkenny and the other eight counties of this European constituency.

After the 16th Count last night Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher is the closest to quota followed now by Kilkenny woman Kathleen Funchion of Sinn Féin after the transfer from party running mate Paul Gavan.

It brought her just above Independent Michael McNamara and Independents 4 Change Mick Wallace from Wexford, with Carlow native Cynthina Ní Mhurchú of Fianna Fáil and outgoing Green MEP Grace O’Sullivan from Waterford still in contention.

We’ll find out later today where transfers from Derek Blighe of Ireland First and Fine Gael’s John Mullins.

