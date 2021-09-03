Everything is safe, well and operating effectively at Carlow water treatment plant where small eels were found

Everything is safe, well and operating effectively at the Rathvilly water treatment plant.

So says Irish Water’s Regional Water Operations Lead.

It follows reports on KCLR earlier this week of 20cm eels being found in the waters.

Local Cllr Brian O’Donoghue discussed the issue with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live earlier this week – hear that here:

Speaking on The Way It Is last evening James O’Toole of Irish Water said detecting fish in the early part of the treatment process is perfectly natural.

Hear the conversation with our Sue Nunn here: