Excitement building in Kilkenny as O’Loughlin Gaels aim for All Ireland senior club glory

Kilkenny’s turning green and white as O’Loughlin Gael bids for senior All Ireland hurling glory this weekend.

They take on St Thomas’ of Galway on Sunday – you can hear that clash of the ash live on KCLR thanks to Kilkenny Physiotherapy & Sports Injury Clinic.

Already county sides Tullogher Rosbercon and Thomastown have taken the junior and intermediate titles while Dicksboro are the Senior Club Camogie champs.

The KCLR Daily is broadcasting live today (Friday, 10am to 1pm) from O’Loughlin Gaels with a host of members and supporters – sections will be posted below in case you missed them on air;

The show began with adopted O’Loughlin’s man, Kilkenny Mayor Joe Malone, with club chair Johnny Holohan and more;

Hennessy’s Sports is based at the Newpark Shopping Centre and so its Sinead Butler was invited along for the What’s the Story? slot;

Pat Carroll of the Ballybought Street pub that bears his name has sponsored O’Loughlin Gaels for a number of years. And he’s a Village man ….

Deputy John McGuinness too is based in the parish.

While other stalwarts include Frank Cody (Newpark Close Family Resource Centre), Mary Pierce (Kilkenny Helping the Homeless);

KCLR Sports guy Shane O’Keeffe linked up from the studio to our outside broadcast unit;