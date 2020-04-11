Exclusive: KCLR Live talks to Easter Bunny

Our exclusive KCLR pictures tonight reveal the Easter bunny has been pampered before his big day tomorrow…

Boys and girls throughout Carlow and Kilkenny are being reassured that despite the pandemic the bunny will be delivering the chocolate eggs.

For the very lucky few who live in the vicinity of Graiguecullen, the bunny is being accompanied by gardai to wave from a safe social distance to children in their homes.

Speaking ahead of his big day tomorrow, the bunny revealed: “I can’t wait for Easter Sunday tomorrow. I know boys and girls have been so good and deserve to be spoiled. This pandemic has made it much harder than previous years to deliver eggs safely but I’ll do my best. The main thing is to stay home, stay safe,” he said.