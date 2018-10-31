Exhumation in Conahy as investigation continues into Marie Tierney murder

Gardaí in Kilkenny have confirmed an exhumation is taking place in Conahy this morning.

It’s understood the remains of Marie Tierney who was murdered 34 years ago are being exhumed from her resting place as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of the local mother-of-two.

Marie Tierney was reported missing on the 22nd of October 1984 from her home at Clinstown in Jenkinstown.

Her body was subsequently discovered on the 21st of December on the Bleach Road on the outskirts of the city.

After a fresh appeal was launched new witnesses came forward in the case earlier this year.