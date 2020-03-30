Extension granted to public participation in the planning system
Minister Eoghan Murphy says an extra three weeks will allow people to continue to engage with the planning process.
An extension has been granted to public participation in the planning system.
Applications can continue to be made by post and the authorities can still engage with applicants online and through email.
The extended time will also apply to planning appeals, which An Bord Pleanála will continue to receive by post.
The Department is also recommending to planning authorities that public meetings on all plans, are deferred for the period of the extension.
On planning we are;
✅Clearing the way for temporary health facilities
✅Removing requirement for planning for change of use from restaurant to takeaway
✅Protecting supply chains
✅Pausing some planning elements#COVID2019
Read more here; https://t.co/pQxVYIeOia
